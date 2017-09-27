Worldbulletin News

History
10:14, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

Today in History January 23
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1901   A great fire ravages Montreal, resulting in $2.5 million in property lost.
1913   The "Young Turks" revolt because they are angered by the concessions made at the London peace talks.
1932   Franklin D. Roosevelt enters the presidential race.
1948   The Soviets refuse UN entry into North Korea to administer elections.
1949   The Communist Chinese forces begin their advance on Nanking.
1950   Jerusalem becomes the official capital of Israel.
1951   President Truman creates the Commission on Internal Security and Individual Rights, to monitor the anti-Communist campaign.
1969   NASA unveils moon-landing craft.
1973   President Richard Nixon claims that Vietnam peace has been reached in Paris and that the POWs would be home in 60 days.
1977   Alex Haley's Roots begins a record-breaking eight-night broadcast on ABC.
1981   Under international pressure, opposition leader Kim Dae Jung's death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment in Seoul.
1986   U.S. begins maneuvers off the Libyan coast.


