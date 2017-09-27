Today in History January 23

|1901
|A great fire ravages Montreal, resulting in $2.5 million in property lost.
|1913
|The "Young Turks" revolt because they are angered by the concessions made at the London peace talks.
|1932
|Franklin D. Roosevelt enters the presidential race.
|1948
|The Soviets refuse UN entry into North Korea to administer elections.
|1949
|The Communist Chinese forces begin their advance on Nanking.
|1950
|Jerusalem becomes the official capital of Israel.
|1951
|President Truman creates the Commission on Internal Security and Individual Rights, to monitor the anti-Communist campaign.
|1969
|NASA unveils moon-landing craft.
|1973
|President Richard Nixon claims that Vietnam peace has been reached in Paris and that the POWs would be home in 60 days.
|1977
|Alex Haley's Roots begins a record-breaking eight-night broadcast on ABC.
|1981
|Under international pressure, opposition leader Kim Dae Jung's death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment in Seoul.
|1986
|U.S. begins maneuvers off the Libyan coast.