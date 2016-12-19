33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thirty-three illegal migrants were injured in eastern Turkey late Monday when the van carrying them had an accident.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent reporting from the scene, the accident occurred in eastern Agri province when the van tipped over between Dogubeyazit district and Agri city’s center, located near the Iranian border.

One pregnant women and 10 children were among the injured in the incident, where the van was carrying 51 passengers, about three times its capacity.

The other 18 undocumented migrants and the driver were arrested.