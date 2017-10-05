Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.52 percent, or 608.10 points, to 117,843.57 points on Tuesday.

The banking and holding sector indices rose 0.78 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the banking sector index was the best performer, while only the insurance sector index saw a slight decrease of 0.03 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 117,235.47, increasing 1.81 percent, or 2,088.41 points.

The U.S. dollar fell to 3.7790 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Monday's closing rate of 3.7970.

The euro-lira rate also dropped to 4.6360 from the previous day’s close at 4.6530.

The price of Brent oil stood at $69.42 per barrel as of 9.00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) Tuesday, compared to $68.78 at the previous close.

The consumer confidence index increased 11.1 percent to 72.3 in January, compared to the previous month, Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.

Turkey's Economy Ministry will release international direct investment data for November 2017 on Tuesday.