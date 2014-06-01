Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:23, 23 January 2018 Tuesday
Africa
12:33, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Rwanda denies secret deportation deal with Israel
Rwanda denies secret deportation deal with Israel

Israeli PM Netanyahu has pledged to deport African 'infiltrators,' rallying his far-right supporters ahead of 2019 elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Rwandan government on Tuesday denied the existence of a secret deal to receive African asylum-seekers forcibly deported from Israel.

The denial comes in the wake of protests by over 1,000 Eritrean and Sudanese refugees and asylum-seekers at the Rwandan Embassy in Tel Aviv on Monday, calling on Rwanda to back out of any controversial deal to deport them without their consent.

"In reference to the rumors that have been recently spread in the media, the government of Rwanda wishes to inform that it has never signed any secret deal with Israel regarding the relocation of African migrants," Rwanda Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said in a statement.

"Rwanda's position on migrants, wherever they may originate from, was informed and shaped by a sentiment of compassion towards African brothers and sisters who are today perishing in high seas, sold on the markets like cattle, or expelled from countries in which they sought shelter."

The statement looks to end speculation over whether Rwanda had agreed to a deal, after Mushikiwabo said in late November that negotiations had indeed been ongoing with Israel.

Last August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to deport African "infiltrators," a pledge seen as rallying call to his far-right supporters ahead of 2019 elections.

But his government came under immense international pressure to halt discriminatory and "racist" treatment of African asylum-seekers.

To make matters worse for Netanyahu, a group of Israel Air pilots declared on Monday that they would not fly African asylum-seekers to Rwanda if they were being forcibly deported from Israel.

Although the airline does not fly to Rwanda, the pilots declared on Facebook that they would not be part of the "barbaric" act if called upon.

With both Rwanda and Uganda insisting that they will not welcome asylum-seekers deported from Israel, the UN refugee agency UNHCR insists that Israel should now properly review their status and consider them for asylum within Israel. 

There are close to 40,000 asylum-seekers held in the Holot Detention Centre in Israel, most of them Eritrean, along with some Sudanese.



Related Benjamin Netanyahu Rwanda Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote
US concerned about situation in Afrin State Dept
US ‘concerned’ about situation in Afrin: State Dept

US continues to be supportive of addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, says State Department’s spokeswoman
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
Pentagon recognizes Turkey s concerns on PKK
Pentagon ‘recognizes’ Turkey’s concerns on PKK

‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut

The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees

News

Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years
Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in

France's Macron talks about Iran deal with Netanyahu
France's Macron talks about Iran deal with Netanyahu

Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders by phone
Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders by phone

Israel passes controversial law altering police powers
Israel passes controversial law altering police powers

Israeli PM thanks US ambassador to UN for veto
Israeli PM thanks US ambassador to UN for veto

Israel PM questioned for 7th time in corruption probe
Israel PM questioned for 7th time in corruption probe






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 