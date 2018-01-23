Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

World Bulletin / News Desk

Leading representatives from the business world in Turkey voiced their support for Turkey’s ongoing military Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin region, on Tuesday.

"We defend, and side with, our government's decision to protect our national security," Rifat Hisarciklioglu, chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), said in a news conference in the chamber's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Sixteen business-oriented organizations, including the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TURK-IS), the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) and the Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (MEMUR-SEN) participated in the news conference.

"Turkey has used its rights arising from international rules. The territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity of Syria is respected. Therefore, this operation is rightful and suits international law," said Hisarciklioglu.

The operation is supported by both Syrian immigrants and Syrian local residents, he stressed.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terror groups from Afrin.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.