Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:23, 23 January 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
13:44, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

Nearly 20 NGOs declare support for Turkey's militiary operation in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Leading representatives from the business world in Turkey voiced their support for Turkey’s ongoing military Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin region, on Tuesday.

"We defend, and side with, our government's decision to protect our national security," Rifat Hisarciklioglu, chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), said in a news conference in the chamber's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Sixteen business-oriented organizations, including the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TURK-IS), the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) and the Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (MEMUR-SEN) participated in the news conference.

"Turkey has used its rights arising from international rules. The territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity of Syria is respected. Therefore, this operation is rightful and suits international law," said Hisarciklioglu. 

The operation is supported by both Syrian immigrants and Syrian local residents, he stressed.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terror groups from Afrin.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

 


Related Turkey Turkey afrin operation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey committed to protecting civilians in Afrin operation
Turkey committed to protecting civilians in Afrin operation

Presidential spokesman says Operation Olive Branch targets terrorists, not ethnic group  
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon

Last week's attack in Lebanese city of Sidon left leading Hamas member moderately injured
Turkey's organic food exports up 17 percent in 2017
Turkey's organic food exports up 17 percent in 2017

$87m earned last year from organic food exports to 68 countries, says head of Aegean Dried Fruit Exporters' Association 
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

Nearly 20 NGOs declare support for Turkey's militiary operation in Syria's Afrin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.52 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident
33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident

Pakistani and Afghan nationals injured in van carrying over three times its capacity 
Turkey acts on right to 'protect its borders'
Turkey acts on right to 'protect its borders'

President's senior adviser says PYD has used the war to take control of areas without a predominantly Kurdish population
Over 20 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
Over 20 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Police conduct raids in Kutahya, Samsun, Mugla and Izmir provinces as part of FETO probes
Turkish main opposition deputy to run for chairmanship
Turkish main opposition deputy to run for chairmanship

Republican People's Party's Muharrem Ince announces his candidacy for top party post currently held by Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Turkey not eyeing Syrian territories Erdogan
Turkey not eyeing Syrian territories: Erdogan

Afrin operation to end after meeting objective, Erdogan says
Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries
Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries

European, Gulf countries top customers, according to Turkey's Packaged Water Manufacturers Association 
NATO deputy secretary general arrives in Ankara
NATO deputy secretary general arrives in Ankara

Rose Gottemoeller to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Yildiz, Ministry's Undersecretary Yalcin, deputy Undersecretary Esener
Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD PKK
Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD/PKK

Interior Ministry also says 12 terrorists neutralized, 8 held, 4 surrendered in operations between Jan. 15 and Monday
Ottoman military band performs at Turkey-Syria border
Ottoman military band performs at Turkey-Syria border

Mehter band plays for Turkish troops taking part in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin  
5 soldiers killed in eastern Turkey avalanche
5 soldiers killed in eastern Turkey avalanche

Avalanche hits Turkish soldiers during an operation against PKK  
Turkey arrests 9 for PYD PKK promotion on social media
Turkey arrests 9 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media

Arrests made in southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir, Mardin

News

Turkey committed to protecting civilians in Afrin operation
Turkey committed to protecting civilians in Afrin operation

The meaning of “Operation Olive Branch”
The meaning of Operation Olive Branch

Qatar supports Turkey's efforts in Afrin operation
Qatar supports Turkey's efforts in Afrin operation

Ottoman military band performs at Turkey-Syria border
Ottoman military band performs at Turkey-Syria border

Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader
Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader

Afrin operation not to affect economy: Turkish PM
Afrin operation not to affect economy Turkish PM

Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon

33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident
33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident

Turkey acts on right to 'protect its borders'
Turkey acts on right to 'protect its borders'

Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries
Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries

NATO deputy secretary general arrives in Ankara
NATO deputy secretary general arrives in Ankara

Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD/PKK
Turkey arrests 24 for promoting PYD PKK






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 