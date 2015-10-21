Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:22, 23 January 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
14:13, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Israel detains prominent Palestinian activist: Lawyer
Israel detains prominent Palestinian activist: Lawyer

Former member of Islamic Movement in Israel is reportedly detained by police for as-yet-unknown reasons

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli police on Tuesday arrested Sheikh Kamal Khatib, a leading member of a prominent Arab NGO and a former deputy leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, according to a Palestinian lawyer.

“Israeli police arrested Khatib from his home in the Arab village of Kafr Kana [in northern Israel] without providing any reason for his arrest,” lawyer Khaled Zbarqal told Anadolu Agency. 

Khatib is a leading member of the Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens, an extra-parliamentary umbrella organization that represents Israel’s Arab citizens at the national level.

According to Zbarqal, Khatib is currently being held at the main police station in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth.

“We’re now awaiting details of his arrest,” the lawyer said. 

Notably, Khatib also previously served as deputy leader of the Islamic Movement in northern Israel. 

Headed by jailed Palestinian resistance icon Sheikh Raed Salah, the Islamic Movement was officially outlawed by the Israeli authorities in 2015 for allegedly “inciting violence”.

 


Related Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote
US concerned about situation in Afrin State Dept
US ‘concerned’ about situation in Afrin: State Dept

US continues to be supportive of addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, says State Department’s spokeswoman
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
Pentagon recognizes Turkey s concerns on PKK
Pentagon ‘recognizes’ Turkey’s concerns on PKK

‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut

The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees

News

US' Pence starts Israel visit with Netanyahu meeting
US' Pence starts Israel visit with Netanyahu meeting

Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison
Palestinian detainee dies of cancer in Israeli prison

Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children

Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem

Israel apologizes to Jordan over embassy shooting
Israel apologizes to Jordan over embassy shooting

Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 