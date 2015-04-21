France: Man jailed over 2015 plot to attack naval base

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 27-year-old French man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning an attack on the military base in Toulon in 2015, local media reported on Tuesday.

A Paris court Monday convicted Hakim Marnissi of criminal conspiracy with terrorist intent following his arrest in October 2015 after he received parcels containing a knife with a 10-centimeter blade and balaclavas, French daily Le Parisien reported.

The judges considered to have "sufficient evidence" to assess Marnissi's two attempts to travel to Syria in 2014, and especially to consider that he "had planned to commit an attack".

During the interrogation he admitted to planning an attack on sailors "with a knife" and wishing to "die as a martyr".

France remains on high alert since the 2015 attacks and has been the target of several other deadly terror assaults during the last two years, despite a state of emergency which was extended several times and put to an end on Nov. 1, 2017.