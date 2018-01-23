Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:22, 23 January 2018 Tuesday
Africa
17:27, 23 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
DR Congo minister urges punishment after police violence
DR Congo minister urges punishment after police violence

Six people were killed, scores injured and dozens arrested, according to the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, when security forces opened fire on Catholic-organised rallies against President Joseph Kabila on Sunday. The government has put the death toll at two.

World Bulletin / News Desk

DR Congo's minister for human rights on Tuesday called for the prosecution of police who opened fire on anti-government protestors at the weekend, in a crackdown condemned by the EU and UN.

"Those responsible for these acts must be punished and prosecuted by Congolese justice," Human Rights Minister Marie-Ange Mushobekwa said in an interview with the French station Radio France Internationale (RFI) while on a visit to Paris.

Mushobekwa, asked about the particular case of a young girl gunned down at the entrance to a church in Kinshasa's Kintambo district, said: "I have no explanation. I don't understand why the security forces decided to open fire. Those behind these acts will not remain unpunished."

She also hit out at abuse of UN observers by the security forces, as reported by the United Nations.

"The government cannot tolerate aggression against UN personnel, who are there to support us."

In Brussels, the European Union on Tuesday said the "reprehensible acts contrast with the government's declared undertaking to create the right conditions for holding elections."

It called for "an effective judicial inquiry" to bring those responsible to book. The statement echoed a similar appeal on Monday by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The government on Tuesday blamed "vandals and bystanders" who had attacked the security forces and thrown stones at their vehicles.

"Inquiries are underway to establish responsibility in connection with the recorded deaths," according to a government report read by acting spokesman Felix Kabange Numbi.

Kabila, 46, has been in power since 2001, at the helm of a regime widely criticised for corruption, repression and incompetence.

His constitutional term in office expired in December 2016 but he has stayed on, stoking a bloody spiral of violence.

Under a deal brokered by the powerful Catholic Church, he was allowed to stay in office provided new elections were held in 2017. 

The authorities then postponed the election until December 23 this year, citing what they said were logistical problems in preparing for the vote.

The delay, coupled with the mounting violence, has placed Kabila on collision course with the church, which has a prominent role in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to its educational and social care work.

Sunday's marches urged Kabila to public declare that he would not stand again in December.



Related UN congo EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote
US concerned about situation in Afrin State Dept
US ‘concerned’ about situation in Afrin: State Dept

US continues to be supportive of addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, says State Department’s spokeswoman
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid

After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the conservative in the lead as he claims credit for the island's economic recovery since its debilitating financial crisis of 2013.
Pentagon recognizes Turkey s concerns on PKK
Pentagon ‘recognizes’ Turkey’s concerns on PKK

‘US does not provide any support to PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,’ says Pentagon spokesman
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation
Northern Cyprus supports Turkey's Afrin operation

Turkish Cypriots stand with motherland Turkey and Turkish soldiers at heart, PM Ozgurgun tweets.
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut
UNRWA launches global campaign after US fund cut

The campaign named 'Dignity is Priceless' aims to attract new donors for Palestinian refugees

News

France called for UN Security Council meeting over Syria
France called for UN Security Council meeting over Syria

UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin
UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin

Zimbabwean president wants UN to observe vote
Zimbabwean president wants UN to observe vote

US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA

Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body

UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan
UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan

EU: More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem
EU More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem

'EU understands FETO better now': Turkish envoy to EU
EU understands FETO better now' Turkish envoy to EU

Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit
Facebook widens probe into Russian influence on Brexit

EU suspends Kenya water project over rights violations
EU suspends Kenya water project over rights violations

EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

EU, Turkey need each other: Finnish deputy speaker
EU Turkey need each other Finnish deputy speaker

DR Congo blocks internet ahead of banned protests
DR Congo blocks internet ahead of banned protests

In DR Congo, flood tragedy highlights perils of urban sprawl
In DR Congo flood tragedy highlights perils of urban sprawl

UN urges DR Congo leader to keep promise to step down
UN urges DR Congo leader to keep promise to step

Police fire shots in DR Congo unrest
Police fire shots in DR Congo unrest

Three anti-Kabila activists freed from jail in DR Congo
Three anti-Kabila activists freed from jail in DR Congo

Congolese opposition activists detained by police
Congolese opposition activists detained by police






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 