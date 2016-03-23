Worldbulletin News

Egypt military accuses Sisi presidential rival of committing crimes
The general command of the Egyptian armed forces made the allegations against General Sami Anan in a video posted on the armed forces spokesman's Facebook page.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt's military on Tuesday accused a former armed forces chief of staff who plans to challenge President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in March elections of forgery and other crimes linked to his candidacy announcement.

Anan's campaign team said he had been arrested but there was no official confirmation.

The video accused Anan of announcing his intention to run in the election "without getting the approval of the armed forces or following the required procedures to end his service in the military."

It also said Anan's announcement on Saturday "constitutes direct incitement against the armed forces with the intent of causing a rift between it and the great Egyptian people".

Anan was accused of forging official documents to erroneously suggest that his service in the armed forces had ended.

Anan's announcement came just hours after Sisi confirmed he would seek a second term in the March 26-28 election, the third since the 2011 overthrow of strongman Hosni Mubarak.

Several prominent figures who had been seen as potential challengers to Sisi had already ruled themselves out even before registrations opened on Saturday.



