Update: 09:29, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Greek, Turkish ministers meet in Athens

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Deputy Justice Minister Bilal Ucar met Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis in Athens on Tuesday to discuss recent court decisions regarding eight Turkish ex-officers who fled to Greece after the 2016 defeated coup.

In January 2017, the Greek Supreme Court decided not to extradite the eight ex-officers to Turkey -- a ruling that the Turkish Foreign Ministry had criticized as “politically motivated”.

During the meeting, the legal framework under which Turkey may move in order to have the ex-officers tried in Greece was discussed. Also, according to Greek media, the Turkish delegation repeated its demand to have the former officers extradited to Turkey.

In his statement, Kontonis said: "The issue of the officers was, of course, discussed.

"We set the legislative framework and it was fully understood by the Turkish side.

"It is now at their discretion to take legal action. As far as the issue of the extradition is concerned, it has been finalized by the Supreme Court in the decision it has issued."

Kontonis also accepted Ucar's invitation to visit Turkey.

Later on Tuesday, Ucar said Turkey extended a third extradition request to Greece for the ex-soldiers.

“We want extradition of the eight soldiers,” Ucar told reporters at the Turkish embassy in Athens.

He added that a new file along with new evidence was given to Greek officials in connection with the latest extradition request.

The eight former Turkish officers are currently amid a complicated legal trial concerning their status in Greece. Although they have all applied for asylum, only one of them has been granted, but since then it has been temporarily revoked by Greek authorities.

On Jan. 4, 2018, Kontonis had said the government would consider holding a trial for them, if Ankara filed an official request.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.