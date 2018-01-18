Update: 10:38, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkish army chief says all terrorists to pay price

World Bulletin / News Desk

All terrorists, including ISIL, YPG and PKK, will pay the price for "shedding blood", Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"All terrorists, including, ISIL, YPG, PKK, will get what they deserve and pay the price for shedding blood," Akar said in capital Ankara.

The army chief's remarks came during his condolence visit to the home of non-commissioned officer Musa Ozalkan, who was martyred on Monday during clashes with terrorists in Operation Olive Branch.

He said members of the Turkish Armed Forces would continue the fight against terrorism in Syria despite weather conditions.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said it is putting "utmost importance" on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.