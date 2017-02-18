Worldbulletin News

10:24, 24 January 2018 Wednesday
Media
10:03, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on January 24
Press agenda on January 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018

 World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım to meet Niger counterpart Brigi Rafini.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments linked to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

 

SWITZERLAND

DAVOS – Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to speak at 48th World Economic Forum in session called "Seeking a New Balance in the Middle East”.

 

NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Party leaders to meet for coalition government talks following elections in early January.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions from lawmakers in a weekly session.

LONDON - UK branch of Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) to issue statement on ongoing Operation Olive Branch by Turkey in northern Syria.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Trial of man accused of housing those responsible for deadly November 2015 Paris attacks to begin.

 

BRAZIL

PORTO ALEGRE - Trial to decide whether to uphold corruption conviction against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



