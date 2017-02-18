Press agenda on January 24

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential complex.
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım to meet Niger counterpart Brigi Rafini.
ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments linked to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.
SWITZERLAND
DAVOS – Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to speak at 48th World Economic Forum in session called "Seeking a New Balance in the Middle East”.
NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA - Party leaders to meet for coalition government talks following elections in early January.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions from lawmakers in a weekly session.
LONDON - UK branch of Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) to issue statement on ongoing Operation Olive Branch by Turkey in northern Syria.
FRANCE
PARIS - Trial of man accused of housing those responsible for deadly November 2015 Paris attacks to begin.
BRAZIL
PORTO ALEGRE - Trial to decide whether to uphold corruption conviction against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
