10:03, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on January 24

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address mukhtars -- heads of Turkish villages and neighborhoods -- at Presidential complex.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım to meet Niger counterpart Brigi Rafini.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments linked to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

SWITZERLAND

DAVOS – Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to speak at 48th World Economic Forum in session called "Seeking a New Balance in the Middle East”.

NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Party leaders to meet for coalition government talks following elections in early January.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions from lawmakers in a weekly session.

LONDON - UK branch of Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) to issue statement on ongoing Operation Olive Branch by Turkey in northern Syria.

FRANCE

PARIS - Trial of man accused of housing those responsible for deadly November 2015 Paris attacks to begin.

BRAZIL

PORTO ALEGRE - Trial to decide whether to uphold corruption conviction against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.