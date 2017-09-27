Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:56, 24 January 2018 Wednesday
History
11:40, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

41   Shortly after declaring himself a god, Caligula is assassinated by two Praetorian tribunes.
1458   Matthias Corvinus, the son of John Hunyadi, is elected king of Hungary.
1639   Representatives from three Connecticut towns band together to write the Fundamental Orders, the first constitution in the New World.
1722   Czar Peter the Great caps his reforms in Russia with the "Table of Rank" which decrees a commoner can climb on merit to the highest positions.
1848   Gold is discovered by James Wilson Marshall at his partner Johann August Sutter's sawmill on the South Fork of the American River, near Coloma, California.
1903   U.S. Secretary of State John Hay and British Ambassador Herbert create a joint commission to establish the Alaskan border.
1911   U.S. Cavalry is sent to preserve the neutrality of the Rio Grande during the Mexican Civil War.
1915   The German cruiser Blücher is sunk by a British squadron in the Battle of Dogger Bank.
1927   British expeditionary force of 12,000 is sent to China to protect concessions at Shanghai.
1931   The League of Nations rebukes Poland for the mistreatment of a German minority in Upper Silesia.
1945   A German attempt to relieve the besieged city of Budapest is finally halted by the Soviets.
1946   The UN establishes the International Atomic Energy Commission.
1951   Indian leader Nehru demands that the UN name Peking as an aggressor in Korea.
1965   Winston Churchill dies from a cerebral thrombosis at the age of 90.
1980   In a rebuff to the Soviets, the U.S. announces intentions to sell arms to China.
1982   A draft of Air Force history reports that the U.S. secretly sprayed herbicides on Laos during the Vietnam War.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 23
Today in History January 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18

Some events from the History
Today in History January 17
Today in History January 17

Some events from the History
Today in History January 16
Today in History January 16

Some events from the History
Today in History January 15
Today in History January 15

Some events from the History
Today in History January 14
Today in History January 14

Some events from the History
Today in History January 13
Today in History January 13

Some events from the History
Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Some events from the History
Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10

Some events from the History
Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Some events from the History
Today in History January 7
Today in History January 7

Some events from the History

News

Today in History January 23
Today in History January 23

Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

Today in History January 19
Today in History January 19

Today in History January 18
Today in History January 18






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 