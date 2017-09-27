Today in History January 24

41 Shortly after declaring himself a god, Caligula is assassinated by two Praetorian tribunes.

1458 Matthias Corvinus, the son of John Hunyadi, is elected king of Hungary.

1639 Representatives from three Connecticut towns band together to write the Fundamental Orders, the first constitution in the New World.

1722 Czar Peter the Great caps his reforms in Russia with the "Table of Rank" which decrees a commoner can climb on merit to the highest positions.

1848 Gold is discovered by James Wilson Marshall at his partner Johann August Sutter's sawmill on the South Fork of the American River, near Coloma, California.

1903 U.S. Secretary of State John Hay and British Ambassador Herbert create a joint commission to establish the Alaskan border.

1911 U.S. Cavalry is sent to preserve the neutrality of the Rio Grande during the Mexican Civil War.

1915 The German cruiser Blücher is sunk by a British squadron in the Battle of Dogger Bank.

1927 British expeditionary force of 12,000 is sent to China to protect concessions at Shanghai.

1931 The League of Nations rebukes Poland for the mistreatment of a German minority in Upper Silesia.

1945 A German attempt to relieve the besieged city of Budapest is finally halted by the Soviets.

1946 The UN establishes the International Atomic Energy Commission.

1951 Indian leader Nehru demands that the UN name Peking as an aggressor in Korea.

1965 Winston Churchill dies from a cerebral thrombosis at the age of 90.

1980 In a rebuff to the Soviets, the U.S. announces intentions to sell arms to China.