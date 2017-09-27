Today in History January 24

|41
|Shortly after declaring himself a god, Caligula is assassinated by two Praetorian tribunes.
|1458
|Matthias Corvinus, the son of John Hunyadi, is elected king of Hungary.
|1639
|Representatives from three Connecticut towns band together to write the Fundamental Orders, the first constitution in the New World.
|1722
|Czar Peter the Great caps his reforms in Russia with the "Table of Rank" which decrees a commoner can climb on merit to the highest positions.
|1848
|Gold is discovered by James Wilson Marshall at his partner Johann August Sutter's sawmill on the South Fork of the American River, near Coloma, California.
|1903
|U.S. Secretary of State John Hay and British Ambassador Herbert create a joint commission to establish the Alaskan border.
|1911
|U.S. Cavalry is sent to preserve the neutrality of the Rio Grande during the Mexican Civil War.
|1915
|The German cruiser Blücher is sunk by a British squadron in the Battle of Dogger Bank.
|1927
|British expeditionary force of 12,000 is sent to China to protect concessions at Shanghai.
|1931
|The League of Nations rebukes Poland for the mistreatment of a German minority in Upper Silesia.
|1945
|A German attempt to relieve the besieged city of Budapest is finally halted by the Soviets.
|1946
|The UN establishes the International Atomic Energy Commission.
|1951
|Indian leader Nehru demands that the UN name Peking as an aggressor in Korea.
|1965
|Winston Churchill dies from a cerebral thrombosis at the age of 90.
|1980
|In a rebuff to the Soviets, the U.S. announces intentions to sell arms to China.
|1982
|A draft of Air Force history reports that the U.S. secretly sprayed herbicides on Laos during the Vietnam War.