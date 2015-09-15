Worldbulletin News

12:22, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkish forces neutralize 8 extremists in Afrin
Extremists thought to be preparing for attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Armed Forces early Wednesday morning neutralized eight extremists in Syria's Afrin as part of the ongoing Operation Olive Branch, said a military source.

The extremists were thought to be preparing for an attack against forces on the ground, said the source speaking on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that targets were killed.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL extremists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of extremists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only extremist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the extrem group without putting up a fight.



