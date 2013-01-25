12:49, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik is to head to Brussels on Thursday for talks with top European officials, according to a written statement from the ministry on Wednesday.

Celik will meet European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to speak about Turkey-EU relations.

Turkey had applied for the EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

As of May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. However, in December 2016, the member states said no new chapters will be opened.

Since then, the country has held many negotiations with the bloc officials, insisting that Turkey wants to open Chapter 23 on the judiciary and fundamental rights and Chapter 24 on justice, freedom and security.