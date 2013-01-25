Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:55, 24 January 2018 Wednesday
Europe
12:49, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels
Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels

Omer Celik to meet senior European officials Thursday for dıscussions on Turkey-EU relations

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik is to head to Brussels on Thursday for talks with top European officials, according to a written statement from the ministry on Wednesday.

Celik will meet European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to speak about Turkey-EU relations.

Turkey had applied for the EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

As of May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. However, in December 2016, the member states said no new chapters will be opened.

Since then, the country has held many negotiations with the bloc officials, insisting that Turkey wants to open Chapter 23 on the judiciary and fundamental rights and Chapter 24 on justice, freedom and security.



Related Turkey Brussels
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope

The three-judge panel is to rule on an appeal by the hugely popular leftist icon against a corruption conviction in Brazil's sprawling "Car Wash" graft scandal.
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin

"(This trip) is about an America First agenda but America First does mean working with the rest of the world," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the elite business conference in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
US Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria
US: Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria

Envoy Nikki Haley blames Russia for vetoing renewal of UN investigative body's mandate after reports of new attack in Syria
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe

Jeff Sessions first known Cabinet-level official in Trump administration to be interviewed by special counsel
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote
US concerned about situation in Afrin State Dept
US ‘concerned’ about situation in Afrin: State Dept

US continues to be supportive of addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, says State Department’s spokeswoman
PYD PKK terror group forcing children to fight
PYD/PKK terror group forcing children to fight

Terror organization shares images of its ‘child warriors’ in propaganda videos
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin

Videos of people praying in Mecca for Turkey's success in 'Operation Olive Branch' are being circulated on social media

News

Brussels shooting suspect to be charged in France
Brussels shooting suspect to be charged in France

UK's May to pay surprise visit to Brussels
UK's May to pay surprise visit to Brussels

EU leaders summit ends in Brussels
EU leaders summit ends in Brussels

Man reportedly carrying explosives shot in Brussels
Man reportedly carrying explosives shot in Brussels

Brussels maps out more unified eurozone
Brussels maps out more unified eurozone

Syria support conference begins in Brussels
Syria support conference begins in Brussels

Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon

Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident
33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident

Turkey acts on right to 'protect its borders'
Turkey acts on right to 'protect its borders'

Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries
Turkey exports spring water to 110 countries

NATO deputy secretary general arrives in Ankara
NATO deputy secretary general arrives in Ankara






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 