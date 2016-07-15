Update: 14:53, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Accomplishments in Turkey’s ongoing military Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin region will avert possible risks to Turkey's economy, Minister of Finance Naci Agbal said on Wednesday.

Highlighting that instabilities and geopolitical strains in Syria impacted Turkish economy, Agbal said Turkey was carrying out the ongoing operation in Syria's Afrin with determiniation and its accomplishments in it would go on to eliminate risks to the economy.

He also said the market remains calm as the operation continues as expected.

"The market is calm, again this was expected from the operation. Developments in stock exchange, foreign exchange and financial markets indicate stability," Agbal said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.