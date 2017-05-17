Update: 15:39, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Merkel, Macron take Davos spotlight ahead of Trump show

World Bulletin / News Desk

European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to US President Donald Trump before his "America First" show rolls into town.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, needs to settle her own leadership problems before leading the resistance to Trump, who appears on Friday.

Merkel was late in confirming that she would attend, tearing herself away from efforts to form a new government back home after an election setback in September.

"Merkel doesn't have a government yet. Macron is the new deal," one prominent business delegate at Davos, PR company boss Richard Edelman, told AFP.

For German economic daily Handelsblatt, Merkel is heading to Davos with her hands "tied".

It said she will be obliged to "stay in the shadow of Macron and Trump".

Macron is riding high, having managed to push through sensitive labour and tax reforms in France.

"The time when Merkel could assume that Europe could soldier on under her leadership, but under a very weak leadership in France, is over," Judy Dempsey of Carnegie Europe, a think tank, wrote in a blog post.

"Emmanuel Macron has radically changed the dynamics, the pace, and the ambition of the European Union."