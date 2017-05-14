Update: 16:37, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera

World Bulletin / News Desk

The consignment of assorted medical supplies worth $66,000 donated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as a contribution towards containing a cholera outbreak has been airlifted to Lusaka, Zambia.

Press secretary at the Zambian mission in Turkey, Jerry Munthali told journalists in a statement on Wednesday that the consignment was expected to arrive in Lusaka on Jan. 27.

“In addition to the consigned medical logistics, TIKA will procure five tons of chlorine from local suppliers in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital to enable vulnerable communities to treat their drinking water to help avert the waterborne disease,” the statement stated.

“Zambia is also very focused in upgrading some high-density residential areas and to equip them with amenities that support sanitation and enhance waste management in order to control predisposing factors to cholera.”

On Jan. 10, the Turkish government, through its development cooperation wing TIKA, promised the Zambian government to dispatch a consignment of medical logistics.

Since the cholera outbreak on Oct. 6, 2017, over 3,800 people countrywide underwent treatment, 79 of whom have died.