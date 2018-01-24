22:42, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

PKK/PYD fired with rockets the mosque in Kilis

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured when a rocket fired by PYD/PKK terrorists from Afrin, Syria, struck a mosque in the Turkish border province of Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.

The rocket attack came after Turkey launched an operation in Syria's Afrin against the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terrorist groups on Saturday.

A rocket hit Calik Mosque in Kilis at around 6.10 p.m. (1510GMT), Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinaslan said.

Tekinaslan confirmed the first death, saying one civilian, who was critically injured, had died in hospital. A press statement issued from the governor's office later on Wednesday said a second civilian had also succumbed to wounds.

"The rocket from Syria hit Calik Mosque during evening prayers," the governor said.

Meanwhile, another rocket hit a house, where five people, including four children, were affected by the smoke and rushed to the hospital, he added.

The Turkish Armed Forces troops, stationed at the border, retaliated the attack, according to a military source.

The source said that the terrorist targets were detected by radar.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.