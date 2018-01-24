Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:57, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Middle East
22:42, 24 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
PKK/PYD fired with rockets the mosque in Kilis
PKK/PYD fired with rockets the mosque in Kilis

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a Mosque rocket attack by PKK/PYD terrorists in Syria's Afrin. This attack on civilians is strongly condemned by Turkey and the World.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured when a rocket fired by PYD/PKK terrorists from Afrin, Syria,  struck a mosque in the Turkish border province of Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.

The rocket attack came after Turkey launched an operation in Syria's Afrin against the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIL terrorist groups on Saturday.

A rocket hit Calik Mosque in Kilis at around 6.10 p.m. (1510GMT), Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinaslan said.

Tekinaslan confirmed the first death, saying one civilian, who was critically injured, had died in hospital. A press statement issued from the governor's office later on Wednesday said a second civilian had also succumbed to wounds.

"The rocket from Syria hit Calik Mosque during evening prayers," the governor said.

Meanwhile, another rocket hit a house, where five people, including four children, were affected by the smoke and rushed to the hospital, he added.

The Turkish Armed Forces troops, stationed at the border, retaliated the attack, according to a military source.

The source said that the terrorist targets were detected by radar.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.



Related kilis mosque attack PKK/PYD
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship

'We're going to morph into it. It's going to happen at some point in the future,' Trump says
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope

The three-judge panel is to rule on an appeal by the hugely popular leftist icon against a corruption conviction in Brazil's sprawling "Car Wash" graft scandal.
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin

"(This trip) is about an America First agenda but America First does mean working with the rest of the world," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the elite business conference in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
US Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria
US: Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria

Envoy Nikki Haley blames Russia for vetoing renewal of UN investigative body's mandate after reports of new attack in Syria
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe

Jeff Sessions first known Cabinet-level official in Trump administration to be interviewed by special counsel
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote

News

Syrian regime fails to convince PKK/PYD on autonomy
Syrian regime fails to convince PKK PYD on autonomy

Death toll from Egypt Sinai mosque bombing hits 235
Death toll from Egypt Sinai mosque bombing hits 235

Protesters slam Afghan government after mosque attack
Protesters slam Afghan government after mosque attack

'20 dead in suicide' attack on mosque in Afghanistan
20 dead in suicide' attack on mosque in Afghanistan

8 injured in shooting outside French mosque
8 injured in shooting outside French mosque

Twin suicide blasts kill 3 near N. Cameroon mosque
Twin suicide blasts kill 3 near N Cameroon mosque

Man drives car into crowd in front of French mosque
Man drives car into crowd in front of French mosque

2 projectiles hit Turkey's southeastern Kilis
2 projectiles hit Turkey's southeastern Kilis

Second rocket from Syria hits southern Turkey
Second rocket from Syria hits southern Turkey

Rocket projectiles shot from Syria hits Kilis
Rocket projectiles shot from Syria hits Kilis

Turkey, coalition kill 5 ISIL members in NSyria
Turkey coalition kill 5 ISIL members in NSyria

Child dies in rocket attack in southern Turkey
Child dies in rocket attack in southern Turkey

Rocket fire from Syria kills one, wounds two in Turkey
Rocket fire from Syria kills one wounds two in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 