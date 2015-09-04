Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:57, 25 January 2018 Thursday
World
Update: 09:49, 25 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says

World Bulletin / News Desk

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland due to a scheduling issue, his spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Guterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Stephane Dujarric told reporters after earlier confirming that the secretary general would be in attendance at the invitation-only annual gathering of business leaders, politicians and NGO chiefs.

The UN will instead be represented by senior officials and a number of agency heads, according to Dujarric.

“Davos is sometimes a little complicated to do business at, but it is an important place for us to be. That's why the UN is represented,” he said.

Over 3,000 participants from more than 110 countries and more than 340 public figures, including more than 70 heads of state and government and 45 heads of international organizations, are attending the forum, for which security is expected to cost nearly $10 million.

Also in Davos are 10 heads of state from Africa, nine from the Middle East and North Africa, and six from Latin America, plus 40 Western leaders.



Related UN Antonio Guterres
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship

'We're going to morph into it. It's going to happen at some point in the future,' Trump says
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope

The three-judge panel is to rule on an appeal by the hugely popular leftist icon against a corruption conviction in Brazil's sprawling "Car Wash" graft scandal.
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin

"(This trip) is about an America First agenda but America First does mean working with the rest of the world," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the elite business conference in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
US Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria
US: Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria

Envoy Nikki Haley blames Russia for vetoing renewal of UN investigative body's mandate after reports of new attack in Syria
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe

Jeff Sessions first known Cabinet-level official in Trump administration to be interviewed by special counsel
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Pope Francis visit to Chile and Peru comes to an
Pope Francis´ visit to Chile and Peru comes to an end

Catholic leader visited the Andean countries between January 15 and 21
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown
Senate moderates unable to end US government shutdown

Deal would fund government until early February in exchange for promise from Senate leadership to hold immigration vote

News

UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline
UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline

Yildirim meets head of UN in New York during US trip
Yildirim meets head of UN in New York during US

UN chief calls for dialogue in Central African Republic
UN chief calls for dialogue in Central African Republic

UN chief concerned over Kurdish referendum
UN chief concerned over Kurdish referendum

UN chief cautions against Iraqi Kurdish referendum
UN chief cautions against Iraqi Kurdish referendum

Worried UN chief says N.Korea crisis is worst 'in years'
Worried UN chief says N Korea crisis is worst 'in

DR Congo minister urges punishment after police violence
DR Congo minister urges punishment after police violence

France called for UN Security Council meeting over Syria
France called for UN Security Council meeting over Syria

UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin
UN urges parties to avoid escalation in Syria's Afrin

Zimbabwean president wants UN to observe vote
Zimbabwean president wants UN to observe vote

US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA

Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 