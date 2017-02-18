Worldbulletin News

10:57, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Media
Update: 10:00, 25 January 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on January 25
Press agenda on January 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend a signing ceremony to introduce countrywide all-in-one payment system.  

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments linked to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in northern Syria's Afrin.

ANKARA - Central Bank to announce capacity utilization rate of the manufacturing industry report of January 

ISTANBUL - Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl, followed by a joint news conference.

 

SWITZERLAND

DAVOS - World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos continues.  

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Turkey’s EU Minister Omer Celik to meet European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. Celik will later hold a news conference.

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Turkey's presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin to attend a panel on "The Future of Islam and Muslims in Europe on the Axis of Andalusia and Bosnia-Herzegovina". 

 

NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Prime Minister and National Union Party Leader Huseyin Ozgurgun to visit Republican Turkish Party as part of talks to form a government. 

 

EGYPT 

CAIRO - Pro-revolution Egyptians to mark the seventh anniversary of 2011 uprising. 

 

BANJUL, Gambia  – Gambia’s president said Wednesday his government wants exiled former president Yahya Jammeh to face trial and is in talks with Equatorial Guinea on ensuring that.

DAVOS  - The UN migration agency, IOM Director General William Lacy Swing at World Economic Forum in Davos urged top political leaders to take actions to stop migrants deaths in Mediterranean.

DAVOS, Switzerland  - 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) warned US President Donald Trump over nuclear war and urged international community not to ignore nuclear threat.

 



