Today in History January 25

|1533
|
|Henry VIII marries Anne Boleyn.
|1787
|
|Small farmers in Springfield, Massachusetts led by Daniel Shays, revolt against tax laws. Federal troops break up the protesters of what becomes known as Shay's Rebellion.
|1846
|
|The dreaded Corn Laws, which taxed imported oats, wheat and barley, are repealed by the British Parliament.
|1904
|
|Two-hundred coal miners are trapped in their Pennsylvania mine after an explosion.
|1915
|
|Alexander Graham Bell in New York and Thomas Watson in San Francisco make a record telephone transmission.
|1918
|
|Austria and Germany reject U.S. peace proposals.
|1919
|
|The League of Nations plan is adopted by the Allies.
|1929
|
|Members of the New York Stock Exchange ask for an additional 275 seats.
|1930
|
|New York police rout a Communist rally at the Town Hall.
|1943
|
|The last German airfield in Stalingrad is captured by the Red Army.
|1949
|
|Axis Sally, who broadcasted Nazi propaganda to U.S. troops in Europe, stands trial in the United States for war crimes.
|1951
|
|The U.S. Eighth Army in Korea launches Operation Thunderbolt, a counter attack to push the Chinese Army north of the Han River.
|1955
|
|Columbia University scientists develop an atomic clock that is accurate to within one second in 300 years.
|1956
|
|Khrushchev says that he believes that Eisenhower is sincere in his efforts to abolish war.
|1959
|
|American Airlines begins its first coast-to-coast flight service on a Boeing 707.
|1972
|
|Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to U.S. Congress, announces candidacy for president.
|1972
|
|Nixon airs the eight-point peace plan for Vietnam, asking for POW release in return for withdrawal.
|1984
|
|President Reagan endorses the development of the first U.S. permanently-manned space station.