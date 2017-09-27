Worldbulletin News

History
Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1533   Henry VIII marries Anne Boleyn.
1787   Small farmers in Springfield, Massachusetts led by Daniel Shays, revolt against tax laws. Federal troops break up the protesters of what becomes known as Shay's Rebellion.
1846   The dreaded Corn Laws, which taxed imported oats, wheat and barley, are repealed by the British Parliament.
1904   Two-hundred coal miners are trapped in their Pennsylvania mine after an explosion.
1915   Alexander Graham Bell in New York and Thomas Watson in San Francisco make a record telephone transmission.
1918   Austria and Germany reject U.S. peace proposals.
1919   The League of Nations plan is adopted by the Allies.
1929   Members of the New York Stock Exchange ask for an additional 275 seats.
1930   New York police rout a Communist rally at the Town Hall.
1943   The last German airfield in Stalingrad is captured by the Red Army.
1949   Axis Sally, who broadcasted Nazi propaganda to U.S. troops in Europe, stands trial in the United States for war crimes.
1951   The U.S. Eighth Army in Korea launches Operation Thunderbolt, a counter attack to push the Chinese Army north of the Han River.
1955   Columbia University scientists develop an atomic clock that is accurate to within one second in 300 years.
1956   Khrushchev says that he believes that Eisenhower is sincere in his efforts to abolish war.
1959   American Airlines begins its first coast-to-coast flight service on a Boeing 707.
1972   Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to U.S. Congress, announces candidacy for president.
1972   Nixon airs the eight-point peace plan for Vietnam, asking for POW release in return for withdrawal.
1984   President Reagan endorses the development of the first U.S. permanently-manned space station.


