Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police

World Bulletin / News Desk

Arrest warrants have been issued for a total of 129 former police officers linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a judicial source said on Thursday.

They served at Turkish police department but were sacked from duty by a statutory decree as part of an investigation into Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), said the source, who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to the media.

After prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued the warrants, police launched an operation in 21 provinces to apprehend the suspects, it added. Until now, 60 out of the 129 FETO-linked suspects have already been arrested.

The suspects include a first-class chief commissioner, 9 fourth-class police constable, 6 police supervisors, 4 chief inspectors, 11 police commissioners, 28 deputy police commissioners and 6 chief police officers, 64 police officers. All of the suspects were sacked from duty with a statutory decree over using FETO’s encrypted messaging app ByLock and maintaining ties to the terrorist group.

The ByLock mobile app was also allegedly used by FETO members during 2016 defeated coup.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.