Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:01, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Middle East
11:38, 25 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems
Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems

The announcement came after the historic visit of Saudi Arabia's King Salman to Moscow last year, when Riyadh signed preliminary agreements to buy S-400 air defence systems and anti-tank guided missile systems.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Qatar is finalising a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems, the isolated Gulf state's ambassador to Moscow said Thursday. 

"Negotiations in this direction are in an advanced stage," Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah told Russia's TASS state news agency. 

Talks were also ongoing for the purchase of "ground force technologies," he added. 

Led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar last June over Doha's alleged ties to Islamist extremists and Shiite Iran.

Qatar denies the charges. It has stepped up diplomatic and trade efforts elsewhere in a bid to counter its regional isolation.

Last month, Russia announced it had completed negotiations with Turkey for the sale of an S-400 air defence missile system, raising eyebrows among Turkey's NATO partners.



Related russia qatar s400
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source told AFP.
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war

'Global community can no longer ignore the nuclear threat. This is as big as climate change,' Nobel Peace Prize Laureate ICAN says
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship

'We're going to morph into it. It's going to happen at some point in the future,' Trump says
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope

The three-judge panel is to rule on an appeal by the hugely popular leftist icon against a corruption conviction in Brazil's sprawling "Car Wash" graft scandal.
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin

"(This trip) is about an America First agenda but America First does mean working with the rest of the world," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the elite business conference in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
US Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria
US: Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria

Envoy Nikki Haley blames Russia for vetoing renewal of UN investigative body's mandate after reports of new attack in Syria
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe

Jeff Sessions first known Cabinet-level official in Trump administration to be interviewed by special counsel
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

News

Turkey says purchase of S-400 from Russia 'completed'
Turkey says purchase of S-400 from Russia 'completed'

Saudi Arabia to buy Russia S-400 defence systems
Saudi Arabia to buy Russia S-400 defence systems

Russia gets 'advance payment' from Turkey for S-400
Russia gets 'advance payment' from Turkey for S-400

Russia rejects criticism of missile deal with Turkey
Russia rejects criticism of missile deal with Turkey

Erdogan heralds S-400 missile deal with Russia
Erdogan heralds S-400 missile deal with Russia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 