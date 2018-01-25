7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven terrorists have been captured during Turkey’s ongoing operation in Syria’s Afrin, according to a security source Thursday.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

Three of the seven captured terrorists were brought to Hatay province’s Reyhanli and Hassa districts, where a court remanded them in custody, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along the Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council decisions, self-defense rights under the UN Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.