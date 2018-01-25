Train derails near Italy's Milan city, 2 dead

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were killed and around 100 others were injured when a train derailed near northern Milan city on Thursday, according to the Italian media.

The train derailed in Pioltello, a municipality 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from Milan, at 7 a.m. (0600GMT) when it was heading to Milan from Cremona, a provincial center of northern Cremona city.

Ten of the injured were said to be in 'critical' condition, media reports said.

Cause of the crash is still being investigated.