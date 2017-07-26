Gambia talking to Equatorial Guinea over exiled leader

World Bulletin / News Desk

Gambia’s president said Wednesday his government wants exiled former president Yahya Jammeh to face trial and is in talks with Equatorial Guinea on ensuring that.

President Adama Barrow said that his government is in the process of building a case against the autocratic ruler before taking any legal action to ensure victims of Jammeh’s regime get justice.

“We are more than willing to engage Equatorial Guinea in bringing Jammeh to justice. We are even engaging them at the bilateral level and at the level of the African Union,” Barrow said.

“For certain, there will be justice. That is why we are having all these commissions of inquiry into the financial activities of Jammeh and his rights abuses. Before one takes any legal action, you must establish the truth first, and that is what we are doing.”

The president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, told French media a couple of weeks ago that he is open to reviewing any legal petition Gambia sends him on bringing Jammeh to justice.

“I will review it with my lawyers,” he said.

Jammeh ruled Gambia for 22 years, during which he was accused of human rights abuses through ordering the killing and disappearance of political opponents.

Barrow defeated him at polls in December 2016, but no one has been brought to book for crimes committed under the autocratic ruler, though nine of his former intelligence officers are standing trial for the murder of an opposition activist.