Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:02, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Turkey
15:18, 25 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens

Turks will now be able to use one card for multiple services, including public transport, business transactions

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim launched a multi-purpose Turkey Card in capital Ankara on Thursday that would allow citizens to carry out a variety of services, including business transactions and travel on public transport.

The card has been developed by Turkey's Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT), telecommunication giants Turk Telekom and Turkcell, the Municipal Data Processing Corporation of Istanbul, private lender Denizbank and state lender Vakif Katilim.

The card would help reduce the volume of underground economy while providing convenience to all citizens who would not be charged a commission for the services they use, Yildirim said.

The card would be made available to all citizens at PTT branches across the country, according to the Transport Ministry.

One does not even need to hold a bank account to use the card as the Turkey Card can be charged at any PTT branch.

"Our citizens who do not have a bank account would be able to do business with this card and make their payments," Yildirim said.

"Over 40 percent of Turkey's population do not use a bank account and 60 percent of retail trade is made with cash," he added.



Related Turkey Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey Austria look to normalize relations
Turkey, Austria look to normalize relations

'We’ve agreed to normalize our relations with Austria,' says Turkish FM
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists
Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag says US should stop arming terrorists to avoid any confrontation with Turkey
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens

Turks will now be able to use one card for multiple services, including public transport, business transactions
7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation
7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation

3 terrorists out of 7 have been brought to Turkey and remanded in custody
Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police
Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police

Operation launched in 21 provinces to arrest former police officers linked to terrorist group behind 2016 defeated coup
Turkey's Afrin operation adds to safety of Europe
Turkey's Afrin operation adds to safety of Europe

Western media's portrayal of Operation Olive Branch 'disgraceful': former European Parliament member Ozan Ceyhun
Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks
Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks

Finance Minister Agbal tells that the operation to make positive affect on Turkey's economy in 2018
Turkish forces neutralize 8 extremists in Afrin
Turkish forces neutralize 8 extremists in Afrin

Extremists thought to be preparing for attack
Turkish army chief says all terrorists to pay price
Turkish army chief says all terrorists to pay price

Gen. Hulusi Akar says Turkish Armed Forces to continue fight against terrorism in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss Syria over phone
Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Turkish president, his Russian counterpart discuss Syria, Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch
260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch
'260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch

PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, ISIL terrorists among those neutralized, Turkish military says
Turkey committed to protecting civilians in Afrin operation
Turkey committed to protecting civilians in Afrin operation

Presidential spokesman says Operation Olive Branch targets terrorists, not ethnic group  
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon

Last week's attack in Lebanese city of Sidon left leading Hamas member moderately injured
Turkey's organic food exports up 17 percent in 2017
Turkey's organic food exports up 17 percent in 2017

$87m earned last year from organic food exports to 68 countries, says head of Aegean Dried Fruit Exporters' Association 
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

Nearly 20 NGOs declare support for Turkey's militiary operation in Syria's Afrin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.52 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop

News

Afrin operation not to affect economy: Turkish PM
Afrin operation not to affect economy Turkish PM

Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders: PM
Turkey to not allow terrorist groups along borders PM

No threats to Turkey will be tolerated: Turkish PM
No threats to Turkey will be tolerated Turkish PM

Turkish PM: Fight against FETO is struggle for justice
Turkish PM Fight against FETO is struggle for justice

Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists

Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels
Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels

Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon

Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident
33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 