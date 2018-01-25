Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim launched a multi-purpose Turkey Card in capital Ankara on Thursday that would allow citizens to carry out a variety of services, including business transactions and travel on public transport.

The card has been developed by Turkey's Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT), telecommunication giants Turk Telekom and Turkcell, the Municipal Data Processing Corporation of Istanbul, private lender Denizbank and state lender Vakif Katilim.

The card would help reduce the volume of underground economy while providing convenience to all citizens who would not be charged a commission for the services they use, Yildirim said.

The card would be made available to all citizens at PTT branches across the country, according to the Transport Ministry.

One does not even need to hold a bank account to use the card as the Turkey Card can be charged at any PTT branch.

"Our citizens who do not have a bank account would be able to do business with this card and make their payments," Yildirim said.

"Over 40 percent of Turkey's population do not use a bank account and 60 percent of retail trade is made with cash," he added.