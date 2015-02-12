Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:01, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Economy
15:37, 25 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Manufacturing industries operate at 78.2 percent of production capacity in January, official data reveal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate slipped slightly in January, according to the Turkish Central Bank on Thursday.

The capacity utilization rate dropped by 0.8 points to 78.2 percent in the month from 79 percent in December.

The data revealed the seasonally-adjusted capacity utilization rate also decreased by 0.3 points from December to 78.7 percent in January.

The main industrial groupings saw a decline in capacity utilization during the same period. 

The figure was 78.5 percent on average last year. 

The index saw its last five year's highest level in November 2017 at 79.9 percent and the lowest in February 2013 at 73.5 percent. 

The data are based on responses given to the Central Bank's "Business Tendency Survey" by some 2103 companies operating in the manufacturing industry.

 



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

The law, which still needs to be validated by the government and sent to parliament, aims at "providing a definition of digital technologies used in the financial sphere," the Russian finance ministry said in a statement published Thursday. 
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Manufacturing industries operate at 78.2 percent of production capacity in January, official data reveal
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

The sell-off in the greenback especially hit exporters on Japan's Nikkei index, which tumbled for a second straight day, although dollar-priced oil and gold extended gains.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.07 percent to open at 118,477.30 points, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth

Revenue reached £1.14 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.3 billion euros) in the three months to the end of last year, EasyJet said in a statement.
Cautious Bank of Japan leaves monetary policy unchanged
Cautious Bank of Japan leaves monetary policy unchanged

The decision came as inflation remains stubbornly low in Japan, even as the world's number three economy has enjoyed seven straight quarters of growth.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up

BIST 100 index gains 0.43 percent at opening; USD/TRY stands around 3.81
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 slips 0.11 percent to open at 116,724.07 points Friday
Chinese economy grows 6 9 percent in 2017
Chinese economy grows 6.9 percent in 2017

China's 2017 GDP growth hits highest of two years
Apple announces 350 billion investment in US economy
Apple announces $350 billion investment in US economy

Company will build new headquarters, manufacturing plants and pay $38 billion in taxes for overseas funds
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.47 pct to over 117,00.00 points on Thursday
EU annual inflation down to 1 7 pct in Dec
EU annual inflation down to 1.7 pct in Dec

Eurostat says inflation down 0.1 percentage point from November
Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017
Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017

Some 10.74 million vehicles from VW or its subsidiaries ranging from Porsche and Audi to Skoda and Seat rolled out of dealerships last year -- an increase of 4.3 percent over the previous year, the carmaker said.
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

The publication cited an anonymous source close to regulators tackling online finance risks.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent to open at 114,429.64 points, foreign currency rates go up  
UK inflation rate falls to 3
UK inflation rate falls to 3%

Inflation dips for first time since June 2017

News

Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks
Afrin operation success to avert Turkish economy risks

EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth

Turkey's houseware exports on rise
Turkey's houseware exports on rise

Global food prices went up in 2017: UN body
Global food prices went up in 2017 UN body

Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists

Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens

Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels
Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels

Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon
Turkey hands over suspect in Sidon attack to Lebanon

Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch
Nearly 20 NGOs backs Operation Olive Branch

33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident
33 illegal migrants injured in East Turkey bus accident






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 