Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:01, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Economy
17:21, 25 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

The law, which still needs to be validated by the government and sent to parliament, aims at "providing a definition of digital technologies used in the financial sphere," the Russian finance ministry said in a statement published Thursday. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia on Thursday moved towards regulating cryptocurrencies by presenting a draft law aimed at controlling the production and creation of virtual money -- something that has drawn both interest and suspicion from authorities.

Russia, like other countries, has been swept up in the growing craze for bitcoin and other virtual currencies not backed by governments or central banks that are increasingly used for purchasing goods and services on the Internet. 

Long suspicious of virtual money, Russian authorities now recognise it as a force and have started giving a legal basis to virtual currencies like bitcoin. 

The ministry said the law will "allow to considerably reduce the risk of fraud" and "help create a transparent tax regime for operations with cryptocurrencies, which will lead to an increase in tax revenues." 

In a sign of how difficult it is to develop such a framework, the finance ministry reported a disagreement with Russia's central bank whose position on virtual currency is more restrictive.

The finance ministry insists that, given the popularity of cryptocurrencies, an approach that is too strict would encourage their use on the black market and in the financing of terrorism.

The proposed bill also outlines regulations on companies raising funds with cryptocurriencies, including so-called Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), which have lately come into the crosshairs of regulators.

In these transactions, a group creates its own virtual currency and raises funds by selling it to investors who pay with other virtual currencies, or since more recently, with traditional currencies.  

The Russian draft law is the latest in a number of initiatives to regulate the global phenomenon. 

Last week, France and Germany announced they intend to make a joint proposal on regulating bitcoin at a meeting of finance ministers from the G20 countries in March. 

Their promise to develop regulations came as the value of bitcoin has gyrated sharply, soaring from $10,000 to nearly $20,000 and then back down to $10,000 over a two month period as speculators piled in and then authorities in China and South Korea cracked down on cryptocurrencies. 



Related russia cryptocurrency
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

The law, which still needs to be validated by the government and sent to parliament, aims at "providing a definition of digital technologies used in the financial sphere," the Russian finance ministry said in a statement published Thursday. 
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Manufacturing industries operate at 78.2 percent of production capacity in January, official data reveal
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

The sell-off in the greenback especially hit exporters on Japan's Nikkei index, which tumbled for a second straight day, although dollar-priced oil and gold extended gains.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.07 percent to open at 118,477.30 points, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth

Revenue reached £1.14 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.3 billion euros) in the three months to the end of last year, EasyJet said in a statement.
Cautious Bank of Japan leaves monetary policy unchanged
Cautious Bank of Japan leaves monetary policy unchanged

The decision came as inflation remains stubbornly low in Japan, even as the world's number three economy has enjoyed seven straight quarters of growth.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up

BIST 100 index gains 0.43 percent at opening; USD/TRY stands around 3.81
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 slips 0.11 percent to open at 116,724.07 points Friday
Chinese economy grows 6 9 percent in 2017
Chinese economy grows 6.9 percent in 2017

China's 2017 GDP growth hits highest of two years
Apple announces 350 billion investment in US economy
Apple announces $350 billion investment in US economy

Company will build new headquarters, manufacturing plants and pay $38 billion in taxes for overseas funds
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.47 pct to over 117,00.00 points on Thursday
EU annual inflation down to 1 7 pct in Dec
EU annual inflation down to 1.7 pct in Dec

Eurostat says inflation down 0.1 percentage point from November
Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017
Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017

Some 10.74 million vehicles from VW or its subsidiaries ranging from Porsche and Audi to Skoda and Seat rolled out of dealerships last year -- an increase of 4.3 percent over the previous year, the carmaker said.
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

The publication cited an anonymous source close to regulators tackling online finance risks.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent to open at 114,429.64 points, foreign currency rates go up  
UK inflation rate falls to 3
UK inflation rate falls to 3%

Inflation dips for first time since June 2017

News

China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

Mnuchin warns against anonymous cryptocurrencies
Mnuchin warns against anonymous cryptocurrencies

N.Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks: Seoul spy agency
N Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks Seoul spy agency

Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems
Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems

Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East
Top Russian Jordanian diplomats discuss Middle East

Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks
Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks

Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue

Russian 'werewolf' policeman on trial for 59 murders
Russian 'werewolf' policeman on trial for 59 murders

US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 