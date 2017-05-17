Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:01, 25 January 2018 Thursday
Middle East
17:44, 25 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel court rejects petition for hurt woman's release
Israel court rejects petition for hurt woman's release

32-year-old Palestinian was arrested in 2015 after being severely burned in blast after Israeli soldiers fired at her car

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a legal petition filed by Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabees to reduce her 11-year jail sentence.

Jaabees, a 32-year-old mother of one, was arrested in October 2015 after being shot at by Israeli soldiers in East Jerusalem, and getting severely burnt in an ensuing gas explosion.

Qaddoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, an NGO, condemned the court's decision.

"This ruling will merely serve to legitimize the heavy-handed measures used by the Israeli security forces," he said.

According to Fares, Israeli soldiers first opened fire on Israa's vehicle, causing a gas explosion in her car and leaving her severely burnt. 

"The Israeli authorities then arrested and prosecuted her based on the soldiers' claims, rather than investigating the soldiers themselves who behaved so viciously," he said. 

The police accuse Jaabees of having attempted to attack Israeli soldiers with a bomb-laden vehicle -- claims she and her family vehemently deny.

Jaabees sustained serious burn injuries on several parts of her body, for which she requires a number of surgical procedures, Fares said.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 6,400 Palestinians are currently in Israeli custody, including dozens of women and scores of minors. 

About 450 of these are under what Israel calls "administrative detention" where they face neither trial nor charge.



Related Israel court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source told AFP.
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war

'Global community can no longer ignore the nuclear threat. This is as big as climate change,' Nobel Peace Prize Laureate ICAN says
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship
Trump says open to 'Dreamers' path to citizenship

'We're going to morph into it. It's going to happen at some point in the future,' Trump says
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope
Brazil court to issue ruling key to Lula re-election hope

The three-judge panel is to rule on an appeal by the hugely popular leftist icon against a corruption conviction in Brazil's sprawling "Car Wash" graft scandal.
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin

"(This trip) is about an America First agenda but America First does mean working with the rest of the world," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the elite business conference in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
US Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria
US: Russia blocks chemical attack probes in Syria

Envoy Nikki Haley blames Russia for vetoing renewal of UN investigative body's mandate after reports of new attack in Syria
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe
US top lawyer questioned for hours in Russia probe

Jeff Sessions first known Cabinet-level official in Trump administration to be interviewed by special counsel
8 2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska USGS
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria
US officials arrive in Ankara to discuss Syria

High-level talks to be held at Foreign Ministry, Turkish General Staff
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes destroy ammunition depots, weapon emplacements of terror group in Upper Zab region, Turkish military says
US Senate votes to end government shutdown
US Senate votes to end government shutdown

81-18 vote funds government through Feb. 8 in exchange for pledge to take up immigration reform
E Ghouta Idlib unacceptable French envoy
E. Ghouta, Idlib unacceptable: French envoy

'Tragedy is happening before our eyes,' Francois Delattre says
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia
Landslide kills 13 in Colombia

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki said Abbas would urge the European Union to officially recognise the state of Palestine "as a way to respond" to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

News

Israel Appoints First Female Judge to Muslim Religious Court
Israel Appoints First Female Judge to Muslim Religious Court






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 