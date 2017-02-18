Worldbulletin News

11:05, 26 January 2018 Friday
Update: 09:28, 26 January 2018 Friday

Press agenda on January 26
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads meeting in capital.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments following Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and ISIL terror groups in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

 

SWITZERLAND

DAVOS - World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos continues.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Merkel’s Christian Democratic bloc CDU/CSU and Social Democratic Party to begin formal negotiations to form a coalition government.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis to deliver speech setting out U.K.'s approach to transition period after Brexit.

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

PYD/PKK manipulates Afrin operation with AA photographs

By Fatma Esma Arslan

ANKARA (AA) - The PYD/PKK terror group is using old pictures, including the winning photograph from Anadolu Agency’s 2016 Istanbul Photo Awards, in a black propaganda campaign on social media to mischaracterize Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Syria.



