Today in History January 26

|1699
|The Treaty of Karlowitz ends the war between Austria and the Turks.
|1720
|Guilio Alberoni is ordered out of Spain after his abortive attempt to restore his country's empire.
|1788
|A fleet of ships carrying convicts from England lands at Sydney Cove in Australia. The day is since known as Australia's national day.
|1861
|Louisiana secedes from the Union.
|1863
|President Lincoln names General Joseph Hooker to replace Burnside as commander of the Army of the Potomac.
|1875
|Pinkerton agents, hunting Jesse James, kill his 18-year-old half-brother and seriously injure his mother with a bomb.
|1885
|General "Chinese" Gordon is killed on the palace steps in Khartoum by Sudanese Mahdists in Africa.
|1924
|Petrograd is renamed Leningrad.
|1934
|Germany signs a 10-year non-aggression pact with Poland, breaking the French alliance system.
|1942
|American Expeditionary Force lands in Northern Ireland.
|1943
|The first OSS (Office of Strategic Services) agent parachutes behind Japanese lines in Burma.
|1964
|Eighty-four people are arrested in a segregation protest in Atlanta.
|1969
|California is declared a disaster area after two days of flooding and mud slides.
|2005
|Condoleezza Rice is appointed to the post of secretary of state. The post makes her the highest ranking African-American woman ever to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet.