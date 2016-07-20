11:58, 26 January 2018 Friday

Simsek calls for investment in Turkey at Davos

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek called for investing in Turkey while addressing a meeting Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

Simsek, accompanied by Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, spoke before more than 100 Turkish and international business leaders at a dinner.

Simsek and Zeybekci are in Davos as part of the World Economic Forum which is being attended by over 3,000 global leaders from more than 110 countries, including CEOs and more than 70 heads of state and government.

Simsek said Turkey’s economy has continued to grow despite a coup attempt in 2016.

The country's Medium-Term Economic Program, which was announced on Sept. 27 last year, targets annual economic growth of 5.5 percent between 2018-2020.

“Turkey is back [despite the coup attempt] and strong,” Simsek said.

He said 2018 will be much brighter for the country’s economy due to deals between Turkey and Russia on energy as well as positive signs in EU countries’ economies and the Turkish tourism sector’s recovery.

Also speaking at the event, Economy Minister Zeybekci talked about investments, incentives and structural reforms in Turkey.

He echoed Simsek’s remark that Turkey’s economy was strong despite the coup attempt.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 that martyred 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.