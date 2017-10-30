Update: 12:18, 26 January 2018 Friday

Erdogan: Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey is not "occupying" Syria's Afrin with its ongoing Operation Olive Branch, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads meeting in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "We are not occupying Afrin. On the contrary, we are trying to make it a liveable place for the real owners while clearing out terrorists from there."

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Erdogan said the operation was a "clear warning" to those who did not want to understand Turkey's determination in the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated the ongoing operation was directed "purely and simply" against terrorists.

Erdogan also said at least 343 terrorists had been "neutralized" since the beginning of the operation.

He added Turkey will clear terrorists from Syria's Manbij next.