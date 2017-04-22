Update: 14:12, 26 January 2018 Friday

Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications

World Bulletin / News Desk

Trademark applications rose 13 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, making Turkey the country with the most trademark applications in Europe once again, Habip Asan, president of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent), said on Friday.

Last year, 121,108 trademark applications were made in Turkey, he told Anadolu Agency.

He added: "88 percent of all trademark applications -- 106,099 -- were domestic."

In 2017, 19,283 patent applications -- 8,625 of them domestic -- were also submitted, a 34 percent surge compared to 2016, he stressed.

He added: "These increases show Turkey takes the right steps to reach 2023's target of 50,000 patent applications."

Moreover, 3,320 petty patents, or short-term patents, and 46,853 design applications were filed in 2017, he stated.

Not all applications received a positive response however.

Asan said: "10,424 patents, 85,573 trademarks, 44,214 designs and 2,088 petty patents were registered."

Since 2011, Turkey has received more trademark applications yearly than any other European country -- over 100,000.