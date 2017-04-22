Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:10, 26 January 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 14:12, 26 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications

Over 120,000 trademark applications were made in Turkey in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Trademark applications rose 13 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, making Turkey the country with the most trademark applications in Europe once again, Habip Asan, president of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent), said on Friday.

Last year, 121,108 trademark applications were made in Turkey, he told Anadolu Agency.

He added: "88 percent of all trademark applications -- 106,099 -- were domestic."

In 2017, 19,283 patent applications -- 8,625 of them domestic -- were also submitted, a 34 percent surge compared to 2016, he stressed.

He added: "These increases show Turkey takes the right steps to reach 2023's target of 50,000 patent applications."

Moreover, 3,320 petty patents, or short-term patents, and 46,853 design applications were filed in 2017, he stated.

Not all applications received a positive response however.

Asan said: "10,424 patents, 85,573 trademarks, 44,214 designs and 2,088 petty patents were registered."

Since 2011, Turkey has received more trademark applications yearly than any other European country -- over 100,000.



Related turkey eu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling

Anti-smuggling units have seized 242 historical artifacts in raids across the city
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey

Airbus senior official Baril says firm regards Turkey as strategic spot for investment and will continue to invest here
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign

'Turkey has a right to defend itself,' says Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation

T-155 Firtina, T-122 Multiple Barrel Rocket Launcher, T-129 ATAK helicopters are among locally-produced products being used
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications

Over 120,000 trademark applications were made in Turkey in 2017
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects

Operations launched across 12 provinces to nab suspects who are former teachers; 29 held so far
Erdogan Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin
Erdogan: Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin

Afrin operation clearly warns those who do not want to understand Turkey's resolve in fight against terrorism, Erdogan adds
Simsek calls for investment in Turkey at Davos
Simsek calls for investment in Turkey at Davos

Deputy PM calls for investing in Turkey, saying 2018 to be brighter for country's economy
Turkish presidential aide lauds Muslims
Turkish presidential aide lauds Muslims

If we can maintain balance between unity and diversity, we can prevent unnecessary wars, says Ibrahim Kalin
Over 340 terrorists neutralized' in Afrin operation
'Over 340 terrorists neutralized' in Afrin operation

Turkish military says showing utmost care to not harm any civilians during Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria
Turkey Austria look to normalize relations
Turkey, Austria look to normalize relations

'We’ve agreed to normalize our relations with Austria,' says Turkish FM
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists
Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag says US should stop arming terrorists to avoid any confrontation with Turkey
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens

Turks will now be able to use one card for multiple services, including public transport, business transactions
7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation
7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation

3 terrorists out of 7 have been brought to Turkey and remanded in custody
Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police
Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police

Operation launched in 21 provinces to arrest former police officers linked to terrorist group behind 2016 defeated coup
Turkey's Afrin operation adds to safety of Europe
Turkey's Afrin operation adds to safety of Europe

Western media's portrayal of Operation Olive Branch 'disgraceful': former European Parliament member Ozan Ceyhun

News

Celik says 'blackmailing' Turkey weakens EU
Celik says 'blackmailing' Turkey weakens EU

EU Council vows to strengthen cooperation with Turkey
EU Council vows to strengthen cooperation with Turkey

Romania says Turkish access to EU would boost economies
Romania says Turkish access to EU would boost economies

Turkey 'believes in EU common values'
Turkey 'believes in EU common values'

Cavusoglu predicts Turkey-EU summit
Cavusoglu predicts Turkey-EU summit

Mogherini says EU respects Turkish vote
Mogherini says EU respects Turkish vote






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 