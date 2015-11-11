Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:11, 26 January 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 14:55, 26 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey

Airbus senior official Baril says firm regards Turkey as strategic spot for investment and will continue to invest here

World Bulletin / News Desk

Airbus Chief Human Resources Officer Thierry Baril praised Turkey as a strategic spot for investment.

"We have done investment in Turkey. We are doing it and we will continue to do it. This is one of the most effective, efficient and performing place in our world," Baril told Anadolu Agency.

Reminding that Airbus recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industry to enhance cooperation, he said Airbus has reliable partners in Turkey.

Baril said on Thursday Airbus is proud of taking its cooperation with Turkish partners to a new level.

"I think after all these long partnerships, taking the new commitments for the future and investing up to $5 billion by 2030 is normal evolution because here we want to continue to grow with Turkey, Turkish Airlines and TAI.

"They are the important partners of the global supply chain," he said.

Based in Ankara, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is serving the aerospace and defense industries by manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, helicopters and satellites, and their components.

TAI was established in June 1973 under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Technology in order to reduce foreign dependency in the country's defense industry.

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) currently has more than 330 aircraft (passenger and cargo), flying to over 300 destinations in 120 countries.

The airline was named “Best Airline in Europe” by Skytrax for six years in a row between 2011 and 2016.

About Airbus' 2018 strategy, Baril said: "The strategy for 2018 is to continue to deliver a lot of aircraft to our customers and investing also in the future in new range of products of flying objects."



Related Turkey Airbus plane
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling

Anti-smuggling units have seized 242 historical artifacts in raids across the city
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey
Airbus to continue to invest in Turkey

Airbus senior official Baril says firm regards Turkey as strategic spot for investment and will continue to invest here
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign

'Turkey has a right to defend itself,' says Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation

T-155 Firtina, T-122 Multiple Barrel Rocket Launcher, T-129 ATAK helicopters are among locally-produced products being used
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications
Turkey leads Europe in trademark applications

Over 120,000 trademark applications were made in Turkey in 2017
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects

Operations launched across 12 provinces to nab suspects who are former teachers; 29 held so far
Erdogan Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin
Erdogan: Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin

Afrin operation clearly warns those who do not want to understand Turkey's resolve in fight against terrorism, Erdogan adds
Simsek calls for investment in Turkey at Davos
Simsek calls for investment in Turkey at Davos

Deputy PM calls for investing in Turkey, saying 2018 to be brighter for country's economy
Turkish presidential aide lauds Muslims
Turkish presidential aide lauds Muslims

If we can maintain balance between unity and diversity, we can prevent unnecessary wars, says Ibrahim Kalin
Over 340 terrorists neutralized' in Afrin operation
'Over 340 terrorists neutralized' in Afrin operation

Turkish military says showing utmost care to not harm any civilians during Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria
Turkey Austria look to normalize relations
Turkey, Austria look to normalize relations

'We’ve agreed to normalize our relations with Austria,' says Turkish FM
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists
Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag says US should stop arming terrorists to avoid any confrontation with Turkey
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens

Turks will now be able to use one card for multiple services, including public transport, business transactions
7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation
7 terrorists captured during Turkey's Afrin operation

3 terrorists out of 7 have been brought to Turkey and remanded in custody
Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police
Arrest warrants out for over 100 FETO-linked ex-police

Operation launched in 21 provinces to arrest former police officers linked to terrorist group behind 2016 defeated coup
Turkey's Afrin operation adds to safety of Europe
Turkey's Afrin operation adds to safety of Europe

Western media's portrayal of Operation Olive Branch 'disgraceful': former European Parliament member Ozan Ceyhun

News

Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign
Somalia voices support to Turkey's Afrin campaign

Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation
Turkey uses locally-made weapons in Afrin operation

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects

Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists

Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens
Premier Yildirim launches Turkey Card for all citizens






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 