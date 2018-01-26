Update: 16:39, 26 January 2018 Friday

PKK terror group 'no different' than ISIL

World Bulletin / News Desk

The PKK terror group is no different from ISIL, according to a Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander.

In an interview, Ismael Naddaf said the FSA forces were fighting to clear the terror group and its affiliated PYD from the Syrian territory.

The PYD/PKK is completely like ISIL, "there's no difference at all," Naddaf said.

"We had fought against ISIL terrorist organization during Euphrates Shield Operation and we eliminated them from our territory," he said.

"Now we are fighting to remove PKK from our territory and return our people to their homes."

He added that the terror group was also arresting civilians.

"Now the civilians are under arrest. The organization illegally keeps those who oppose it. They [the civilians] face torture and death," the commander said.

He said the PYD/PKK invaded territories and forced about 350,000 people to migrate.

"We will free our lands and return our people to their homes within the scope of the Operation Olive Branch."

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.