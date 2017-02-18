09:33, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on January 27

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in opening ceremony of Kasimpasa road tunnel in Istanbul, along with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

KOCAELI - Erdogan to attend provincial congress meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northwestern Kocaeli province.

ISTANBUL - Yildirım to attend opening of Tuzla Hospital at Okan University's Dentistry Faculty and the Okan University Hospital Acibadem Polyclinic.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - North America’s largest travel show and trade conference, the New York Times Travel Show, kicked off Friday under the presenting sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, Turkey's flagship carrier.