11:09, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Press agenda on January 27
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in opening ceremony of Kasimpasa road tunnel in Istanbul, along with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

KOCAELI - Erdogan to attend provincial congress meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northwestern Kocaeli province.

ISTANBUL - Yildirım to attend opening of Tuzla Hospital at Okan University's Dentistry Faculty and the Okan University Hospital Acibadem Polyclinic.

ANKARA - Monitoring reactions and developments to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - North America’s largest travel show and trade conference, the New York Times Travel Show, kicked off Friday under the presenting sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, Turkey's flagship carrier.



