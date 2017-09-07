Worldbulletin News

4 Ways to Bring Barakah to Your Business
4 Ways to Bring Barakah to Your Business

I went to the local shop to buy some naans. After placing my order, I was just waiting on the side when I noticed that the guy in the shop was just staring at the door and had no smile on his face. It seemed like he was annoyed that no one was coming to buy anything. I noticed he kept looking at the clock then at the door, becoming more miserable each time.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Initially I was reluctant to start a conversation and then I just started talking to him …

Me: Dear uncle, you look a bit unhappy ..

Uncle: No, just stressed .. I’ve got these 3 guys working at the back and no matter what happens I have to pay them .. I’m not getting any customers and the clock is ticking fast.

Me: Uncle, shall I tell you a secret? if you want your business to get busy do the following..

1. Smile a lot. It’s a sunnah and it will attract customers.

2. Say Alhamdulillah (all praise belongs to Allah) and keep repeating it and think of all the favours Allah has blessed you with (the 3 workers were listening and they all started saying Alhamdulillah too). The secret to getting more from Allah is to thank him for what he has already given you.

3. Send abundant salutations on the beloved Prophet ﷺ as this will bring Allah’s blessings.

4. Make lots of du’a that Allah blesses all the other business on this street and makes them very busy .

Uncle: What do you mean make du’a for them to get busy!? They are my competitors, why should I do du’a for them ????

Me: Uncle, when you will make du’a for them the angels will say ameen to your du’a and they will will say and the same for you .. (so Allah will give you more than the others)

Uncle: (he paused for a while and then hesitantly said) ya Allah .. give lots of customers to all the shops

By the end of the conversation, the shop was buzzing with happy workers and a happy manager and the atmosphere was super charged. All the workers were smiling and their tongues were busy praising Allah 

I felt so buzzed that I started ordering food for my neighbours 



