10:03, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Israeli troops injure 44 Palestinians in West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 44 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army Friday in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Cross.

The incident occurred in the West Bank city of Jericho when Israeli forces used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse dozens of Palestinians protesting the U.S. decision on Jerusalem.

The Palestinian territories have remained tense since Dec. 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world.

Since then, at least 19 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.