10:29, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bombardier Inc. of Canada on Friday won its trade dispute with aerospace giant Boeing.

The U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., ruled that Bombardier’s C Series passenger jets “from Canada do not injure U.S. industry.”

That means the almost 300 percent crippling duty imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce will not be applied.

Bombardier called the ruling a “victory for innovation, competition and the rule of law”.

Chicago-based Boeing said cancellation of the anti-dumping duty was disappointing and that it would review the ruling when its full details are released.

Boeing complained in April that Bombardier was receiving unfair subsidies from the governments of Canada and Britain that allowed the Montreal-based company to develop its jets and then sell them at ridiculously low prices.

Boeing said its business would suffer because of the C Series planes even though the ones designated for U.S. clients would come from a new line to be built in Mobile, Alabama.

The U.S. Department of Commerce agreed with Boeing and imposed the duties.

Bombardier appealed to the U.S. trade commission and won