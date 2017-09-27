Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:09, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Economy
10:29, 27 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing
Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing

Commission rules Boeing not hurt by imports of C Series jet

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bombardier Inc. of Canada on Friday won its trade dispute with aerospace giant Boeing.

The U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., ruled that Bombardier’s C Series passenger jets “from Canada do not injure U.S. industry.”

That means the almost 300 percent crippling duty imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce will not be applied.

Bombardier called the ruling a “victory for innovation, competition and the rule of law”.

Chicago-based Boeing said cancellation of the anti-dumping duty was disappointing and that it would review the ruling when its full details are released.

Boeing complained in April that Bombardier was receiving unfair subsidies from the governments of Canada and Britain that allowed the Montreal-based company to develop its jets and then sell them at ridiculously low prices.

Boeing said its business would suffer because of the C Series planes even though the ones designated for U.S. clients would come from a new line to be built in Mobile, Alabama.

The U.S. Department of Commerce agreed with Boeing and imposed the duties.

Bombardier appealed to the U.S. trade commission and won



Related Canada boeing bombardier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing
Canada's Bombardier wins duty fight with Boeing

Commission rules Boeing not hurt by imports of C Series jet
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency
Russia moves towards regulating cryptocurrency

The law, which still needs to be validated by the government and sent to parliament, aims at "providing a definition of digital technologies used in the financial sphere," the Russian finance ministry said in a statement published Thursday. 
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down
Turkey's industrial capacity usage goes slightly down

Manufacturing industries operate at 78.2 percent of production capacity in January, official data reveal
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

The sell-off in the greenback especially hit exporters on Japan's Nikkei index, which tumbled for a second straight day, although dollar-priced oil and gold extended gains.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.07 percent to open at 118,477.30 points, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth
EasyJet revenue jumps on passenger growth

Revenue reached £1.14 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.3 billion euros) in the three months to the end of last year, EasyJet said in a statement.
Cautious Bank of Japan leaves monetary policy unchanged
Cautious Bank of Japan leaves monetary policy unchanged

The decision came as inflation remains stubbornly low in Japan, even as the world's number three economy has enjoyed seven straight quarters of growth.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up

BIST 100 index gains 0.43 percent at opening; USD/TRY stands around 3.81
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 slips 0.11 percent to open at 116,724.07 points Friday
Chinese economy grows 6 9 percent in 2017
Chinese economy grows 6.9 percent in 2017

China's 2017 GDP growth hits highest of two years
Apple announces 350 billion investment in US economy
Apple announces $350 billion investment in US economy

Company will build new headquarters, manufacturing plants and pay $38 billion in taxes for overseas funds
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.47 pct to over 117,00.00 points on Thursday
EU annual inflation down to 1 7 pct in Dec
EU annual inflation down to 1.7 pct in Dec

Eurostat says inflation down 0.1 percentage point from November
Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017
Volkswagen clinches record sales in 2017

Some 10.74 million vehicles from VW or its subsidiaries ranging from Porsche and Audi to Skoda and Seat rolled out of dealerships last year -- an increase of 4.3 percent over the previous year, the carmaker said.
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown
China to step up cryptocurrency crackdown

The publication cited an anonymous source close to regulators tackling online finance risks.
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent to open at 114,429.64 points, foreign currency rates go up  

News

Canada to buy used Australian jets, not Boeing planes
Canada to buy used Australian jets not Boeing planes

Boeing, Bombardier dispute could hit UK jobs
Boeing Bombardier dispute could hit UK jobs

Boeing announces latest plane at Paris Air Show
Boeing announces latest plane at Paris Air Show

Boeing and Iran's Aseman finalise $3bn deal for 30 jets
Boeing and Iran's Aseman finalise 3bn deal for 30 jets

Boeing workers in South Carolina vote on union
Boeing workers in South Carolina vote on union

Pakistan leases 2 Boeing aircraft from Turkish operator
Pakistan leases 2 Boeing aircraft from Turkish operator

Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

Former Canadian professor freed from French jail
Former Canadian professor freed from French jail

Canada, US to host meeting on North Korea
Canada US to host meeting on North Korea

Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 