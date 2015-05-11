Worldbulletin News

11:09, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
10:58, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey
Defendants found guilty of their links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish courts across the country sentenced on Friday a total of 57 people to prison, ranging from one year to twelve years for being linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The Gaziantep 7th High Criminal Court ordered a jail term for 21 people, ranging from 6 years to 12 years.

Separately, 10th High Criminal Court in Gaziantep sentenced a former chief inspector of Council of Judges and Prosecutors to 6 years and three months in jail for being a member of an armed terrorist organization.

A former deputy inspector of police in western Izmir was also sentenced to nine years and three months in prison by 13th High Criminal Court of the city. Separately, a former police commissioner was sentenced to nine years and nine months in jail by the same court.

In southern Adana province, a former judge was awarded one year, 10 months and 15 days in prison by 11th High Criminal Court in Adana.

The same court also sentenced a former deputy inspector of police to seven years and six months in prison.

High Criminal Court in Rize, the Black Sea province of Turkey, six others received jail terms ranging from seven years and six months to eight years and nine months.

Also, five more people sentenced to prison, ranging from six years and three months to seven years and six months, from the same court in Rize.

In eastern Erzurum province, 2nd High Criminal Court, six people were awarded jail terms ranging from six years and three months to 12 years and six months.

The Karabuk 1st High Criminal Court sentenced eight others in prison, ranging from six years to eight years.

In southeastern Hakkari province, six people, including former mayor of the city, were awarded five years to eleven years and three months in prison.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



