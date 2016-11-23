11:08, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Turkey remands 7 for PYD/PKK promotion on social media

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven suspects were remanded in custody across Turkey for promoting the PYD/PKK terrorist group’s propaganda on social media against Turkey’s ongoing military operation in northwestern Syria, judicial sources said on Friday.

A court in capital Ankara remanded Lezgin Tekay and Saim Serin, who were charged with “insulting public official”, “inciting hatred and enmity among public”, “insulting president” and “making propaganda of terrorist organization.”

In southern Adana province, the court remanded 4 suspects, while 5 others were released under judicial control.

Separately, a teacher, known by the initials Y.Z.D., was arrested in eastern Elazig province, for alleged promotion of the terrorist organization on social media, according to a police source.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from the northwestern Afrin region.

The Turkish General Staff has said the Afrin operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protecting the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

It said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law.

The military also said "utmost diligence" was shown to avoid collateral damage to civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Bashar Assad regime left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.