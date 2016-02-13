11:40, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel on Friday agreed to sell 30 used F-16 fighter jets to Croatia for $500 million.

According to a statement from Israel’s Prime Ministers’ Office, the agreement was advanced when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic met earlier in the day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The deal also requires Washington’s approval, however, as the planes are produced in the U.S.

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in many areas, including the economy, agriculture and tourism, the statement said.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the deal will enable Croatia to retire its Russian-made MiG-21 warplanes.

Israel had been looking for buyers for its retired fleet of F-16A and F-16B (Netz) fighter jets, which had been in service for 36 years. Last year, it also revealed that new F-35s from the U.S. would be added to its inventory list.