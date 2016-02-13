Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:11, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Europe
11:40, 27 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million
Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million

Two countries hope to strengthen relations through the deal, which is still subject to US approval

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel on Friday agreed to sell 30 used F-16 fighter jets to Croatia for $500 million.

According to a statement from Israel’s Prime Ministers’ Office, the agreement was advanced when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic met earlier in the day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The deal also requires Washington’s approval, however, as the planes are produced in the U.S.

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in many areas, including the economy, agriculture and tourism, the statement said.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the deal will enable Croatia to retire its Russian-made MiG-21 warplanes.

Israel had been looking for buyers for its retired fleet of F-16A and F-16B (Netz) fighter jets, which had been in service for 36 years. Last year, it also revealed that new F-35s from the U.S. would be added to its inventory list.



Related Croatia israel f16
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief

Request prompts Trump's White House lawyer to threaten resignation
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source told AFP.
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war

'Global community can no longer ignore the nuclear threat. This is as big as climate change,' Nobel Peace Prize Laureate ICAN says
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says

News

Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court
Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court

Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears
Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears

Croatia’s Forgotten Muslim History
Croatia s Forgotten Muslim History

Israel, Croatia discuss combat aircraft tender
Israel Croatia discuss combat aircraft tender

Slovenia pressures Croatia over border ruling
Slovenia pressures Croatia over border ruling

Croatia insists bridge will not cut Bosnian sea access
Croatia insists bridge will not cut Bosnian sea access






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 