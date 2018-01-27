11:57, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s presidential spokesman and the U.S. national security adviser on Friday night discussed Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region and the political transition process in Syria, according to presidential sources.

The phone conversation between Turkey’s Ibrahim Kalin and H.R. McMaster confirmed that no further weapons will be given to the PYD/YPG, and stressed consideration for Turkey's legitimate security concerns, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency Saturday.

The countries agreed to close coordination to prevent misunderstandings on issues concerning Syria, the statement added.

Also, the significance of Turkey and the U.S., as allies in NATO, developing relations at all levels based on mutual interests and respect was emphasized.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

The U.S. supports the PYD/PKK, considered by Ankara as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which has waged a more than 30-year war against the Turkish state. The terror campaign has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

American support for the terror group has long vexed Ankara, as Washington has called the PYD/PKK-led umbrella group, the SDF, as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh and has continued to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections from Turkey.