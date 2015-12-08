12:39, 27 January 2018 Saturday

Saudi Arabia frees princes held in anti-graft sweep

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi authorities have released a number of princes and businessmen detained in an anti-corruption sweep, according to local media.

Saudi daily Okaz, citing unnamed sources, said the men held in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel were set free after reaching settlements with the authorities.

The newspaper did not disclose the names of those freed, but said the file of those detained on suspicion of corruption “will see progress in the coming days”.

Meanwhile, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal expected to be released within days.

Saudi authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the release.

In November, Saudi authorities detained dozens of public figures, including princes and sitting and former ministers in a massive anti-corruption sweep.

The mass arrests came shortly after an anti-corruption committee under Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman was formed by a royal decree.

Saudi authorities said at least $100 billion had been misused through systematic corruption.