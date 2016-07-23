Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:11, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 16:08, 27 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Ambulance bomb kills 63, wounds 151 in Kabul
Ambulance bomb kills 63, wounds 151 in Kabul

Vehicle packed with explosives is rammed into main entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry in green zone

World Bulletin / News Desk

A powerful suicide car bombing at the entrance of a government compound in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday claimed dozens of lives and injured scores, according to eyewitness and official accounts.

At around 12.50 p.m. local time (0820GMT), an ambulance packed with explosives was detonated at the entrance of the Interior Ministry, close to busy Sadarat Square during afternoon rush hour. The Health Ministry has confirmed more than 70 wounded people were rushed to public hospitals for treatment.

"The latest toll has reached 63 dead and 151 wounded," Baryalai Hilali, the director of the government media centre, told reporters.

The attack comes a week after five Taliban militants stormed the iconic Intercontinental Hotel in the city, killing more than 20 local and foreign guests staying in the capital’s fortified green zone.

 



Related afghanistan car bombing
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief

Request prompts Trump's White House lawyer to threaten resignation
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source told AFP.
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war

'Global community can no longer ignore the nuclear threat. This is as big as climate change,' Nobel Peace Prize Laureate ICAN says
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says

News

Car bombing kills 2 soldiers in southern Yemen
Car bombing kills 2 soldiers in southern Yemen

Suicide car bombing kills 7 in southern Afghanistan
Suicide car bombing kills 7 in southern Afghanistan

Second car bomb claims 2 lives in Somali capital
Second car bomb claims 2 lives in Somali capital

Iraq car bombing kills 12 in capital
Iraq car bombing kills 12 in capital

Aden army base hit by double car bomb attack in Yemen
Aden army base hit by double car bomb attack in

Turkey’s PM offers support to Iraqi leader after attack
Turkey s PM offers support to Iraqi leader after attack

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Suicide attack on British charity in east Afghanistan
Suicide attack on British charity in east Afghanistan

Deadly siege of Afghan capital hotel comes to end
Deadly siege of Afghan capital hotel comes to end

Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks
Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks

Stray rockets kill five civilians in Afghanistan
Stray rockets kill five civilians in Afghanistan

UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan
UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 