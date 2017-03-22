Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:11, 27 January 2018 Saturday
Middle East
13:51, 27 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Former anti-corruption czar injured in Egypt attack
Former anti-corruption czar injured in Egypt attack

Attack came after Geneina was announced to run as an aide to Anan in election

World Bulletin / News Desk

The former chief of Egypt’s anti-corruption agency was injured in an attack in eastern Cairo on Saturday, according to his lawyer.

Hisham Geneina, the former head of the Central Auditing Organization (CAO), came under a knife attack by three thugs near his home in First Settlement in eastern Cairo, Ali Taha told Anadolu Agency.

He said the former anti-corruption czar has suffered face bleeding and a broken leg.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities on the attack.

Saturday’s attack came days after Geneina was announced to run as an aide to former army chief of staff Sami Anan in this year’s presidential election.

Last week, the army accused Anan of committing several "irregularities" after the ex-army chief announced plans to contest the election, and detained him for questioning.

In early 2016, Geneina was sacked from his post as CAO chief by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi after he said that corruption from 2012 to 2015 had cost Egypt up to 600 billion pounds ($75 billion).

Al-Sisi reacted with forming a fact-finding commission, which accused Geneina of falsifying information and distorting facts. The panel said the former CAO chief’s statements were “misleading” and “lacked credibility”.



Related Egypt
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack
Turkey 'strongly' condemns Kabul terror attack

Vehicle packed with explosives rams into entrance of Afghan Interior Ministry
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks
Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks

Tillerson first made the accusations on Tuesday, as diplomats from 29 countries met in Paris to push for sanctions and criminal charges against the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria.
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque murders

Victims' families will speak about tragedy to public for first time
Honduras police chief investigated for drug dealing
Honduras´police chief investigated for drug dealing

Report says new chief of police collaborated with drug dealers from his country in 2013
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

'I am often the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody,': US leader
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition
France criticises Venezuela court decision on opposition

The Supreme Court decision on Thursday effectively cleared the way for unpopular President Nicolas Maduro to win another term.
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in
Iraq's Turkmen line up to join Turkish army op in Syria

200 Turkmen in Iraq's Kirkuk offer to take part in Turkish military campaign in Syria's Afrin district
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Greek Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Election surveys reveal current President Nicos Anastasiades taking lead by 34.2 percent
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"

Heather Nauert claimed the Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "new disruption"
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op
Pentagon says not in crisis with Turkey amid Afrin op.

Pentagon’s spokesperson says ‘We're not in a crisis’
White House issues immigration reform framework
White House issues immigration reform framework

Deal would give 'Dreamers' path to citizenship in exchange for border wall, elimination of immigration programs
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief

Request prompts Trump's White House lawyer to threaten resignation
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq
Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

"Former trade minister Abdel Falah al-Sudani has landed in Baghdad after having been handed over by Interpol," the source told AFP.
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war
ICAN warns US president over risk of nuclear war

'Global community can no longer ignore the nuclear threat. This is as big as climate change,' Nobel Peace Prize Laureate ICAN says
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'
US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'not true'

Trump discusses restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit during phone conservation with Erdogan  
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

Gutterres will instead attend an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokesman says

News

8 Egypt seaports suspend operations due to bad weather
8 Egypt seaports suspend operations due to bad weather

Ex-Egypt army chief and presidential candidate detained
Ex-Egypt army chief and presidential candidate detained

Egypt military accuses Sisi presidential rival of committing crimes
Egypt military accuses Sisi presidential rival of committing crimes

Egypt court sentences 3 to death over officer’s death
Egypt court sentences 3 to death over officer s death

Egypt's Sisi to seek second term as president
Egypt's Sisi to seek second term as president

Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem
Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 