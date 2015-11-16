Worldbulletin News

Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan
Turkey only wants to secure future, liberty: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey ‘will show no mercy to those who try to harm our future and freedom’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president said on Saturday that the Turkish Armed Forced will not show mercy to those who attack its freedom, referring to terrorist groups.

“We are not against any state, we only want to secure our future and liberty,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the opening ceremony of the Kasimpasa-Haskoy Tunnel in Istanbul.

“We will embrace those who extend their friendly hand. We will break bread with those who ask for help.

“We will also show no mercy to those who try to harm our future and freedom,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan reiterated that the name of the terrorist group doesn’t matter, whether it is called FETO, ISIL, the PKK, PYD, or YPG, as Turkey will “roll over all of them."

The PKK -- recognized as a terrorist group by the EU, U.S., and Turkey -- has waged a three-decade war against Turkey, taking 40,000 lives in the process. The PYD/PKK and YPG/PKK are its Syrian branches.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which martyred 250 people and left 2,200 injured.

 



